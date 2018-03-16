(credit: Brighton Fire Rescue)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was hurt in a fire that heavily damaged the inside of a home in Brighton on Friday morning.

So far it’s not clear what caused the fire, which started just before 8 a.m.

The house is located near the intersection of East 160th Avenue and Chapel Hill Drive. And due to the home’s location far from the street, firefighters had to lay down a quarter mile of hose to fight the blaze.

The person who was hurt suffered from smoke inhalation. They haven’t been identified.