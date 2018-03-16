(credit: CBS)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – One man died from a gunshot wound in Aurora Friday evening.

Officers found the man at a home on the 1300 block of North Sable Boulevard. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Another man ran from the house right after the shooting. Officers set up a perimeter and sent out Reverse 911 notifications.

A short time later, the suspect was found and arrested.

The victim’s name is not being released, pending notification of family. The suspect has not been identified.