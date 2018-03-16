By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – After waiting about three weeks for measurable moisture Thursday’s hit and get storm finally dropped some rain on the Mile High City. Denver officially picked up .04 inches of rain! The last measurable precipitation was on February 22nd.

Even though the amount at DIA the official measuring site. Other parts of the Front Range picked up much more water. Here are a few of our Weather Watcher numbers.

The bigger winners with the quick shot of moisture on Thursday where the mountains many ski areas picked up some more much-needed snow.

With 10 inches reported at Winter Park and Wolf Creek Ski Area!

The next chance for snow will be with another storm on Sunday into Monday! This may also have more rain or rain mixed with snow for Denver.