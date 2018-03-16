  • CBS4On Air

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – After waiting about three weeks for measurable moisture Thursday’s hit and get storm finally dropped some rain on the Mile High City. Denver officially picked up .04 inches of rain! The last measurable precipitation was on February 22nd.

dyaa3y9w0aapdo8 Measurable Rain For Denver And Good Skiing Snow

Even though the amount at DIA the official measuring site. Other parts of the Front Range picked up much more water. Here are a few of our Weather Watcher numbers.

wx watcher rainfall nutu Measurable Rain For Denver And Good Skiing Snow

The bigger winners with the quick shot of moisture on Thursday where the mountains many ski areas picked up some more much-needed snow.

download 1 Measurable Rain For Denver And Good Skiing Snow

Courtesy: Loveland Ski Area, Dustin Schaefer

With 10 inches reported at Winter Park and Wolf Creek Ski Area!

ski report nutu Measurable Rain For Denver And Good Skiing Snow

The next chance for snow will be with another storm on Sunday into Monday! This may also have more rain or rain mixed with snow for Denver.

