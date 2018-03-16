By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’ll be breezy and cooler today behind a fast moving storm system with a mix of sun and clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies by late afternoon.

There are a few lingering snow showers in the mountains and some rain and snow showers on the northeast plains but they won’t last too long.

Saturday will be sunny and mild statewide for St. Patrick’s Day with some high clouds on the increase by late evening.

Those clouds will be ahead of our next weather maker which arrives Sunday. It will bring another chance for snow to the mountains along with a chance for some rain or snow showers to Denver and the eastern plains by Sunday night.

