BREAKING NEWSMore than 100 people are evacuated in southern Colorado due to new wildfire
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMCBS4 News at 4
    4:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    5:00 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Cary Kennedy, Colorado Governor's Race, Cynthia Coffman, Democratic Gubernatorial Primary, Jared Polis, Mike Johnston, Victor Mitchell, Walker Stapleton

DENVER (AP) – Former Democratic state Sen. Mike Johnston has qualified for the party’s June 26 primary for governor.

mike johnston1 Johnston Qualifies For Colorado Gubernatorial Primary

Mike Johnston (credit: CBS)

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams said Friday that Johnston had submitted enough valid voter signatures to make the primary ballot.

Other gubernatorial candidates have submitted voter signatures, including Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Polis and Republicans Walker Stapleton, who is state treasurer, and businessman Victor Mitchell.

Williams’ office is vetting those signatures to see if they qualify.

Candidates to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper can also qualify for the primaries by winning at least 30 percent of votes at the Democratic and Republican state party assemblies on April 14.

Republican Attorney General Cynthia Coffman and former Democratic state treasurer Cary Kennedy are going that route.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s