DENVER (CBS4) – U.S. Soccer, along with the Mexican Football Federation and the Canadian Soccer Association, is making a push to bring the World Cup to North America in 2026.

The United Bid proposes 23 cities in North America to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Canada, Mexico, and the United States have joined together to deliver a United Bid that offers FIFA and its member associations the power of unity, the promise of certainty, and the potential of extraordinary opportunity,” John Kristick, Executive Director of the United Bid, said in a statement. “We are confident that the combination of our 23 existing world-class stadiums, 150 existing elite training facilities, and our modern and interconnected transportation network can help FIFA to achieve new records for attendance and revenue, which will allow the entire global football community to improve and grow.”

Each city has a high-capacity stadium already built, so no new venues would need to be built.

The United Bid’s Candidate Host Cities are:

UNITED STATES

Atlanta

Baltimore

Boston

Cincinnati

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Miami

Nashville

New York/New Jersey

Orlando

Philadelphia

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle

Washington, D.C.

MEXICO

Guadalajara

Mexico City

Monterrey

CANADA

Edmonton

Montréal

Toronto

The final bid will be submitted to FIFA, the World Cup’s governing body, on Friday in Zurich.