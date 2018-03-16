By Mark Ackerman

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Public School District on Thursday reached an agreement to extend its current ProComp contract with teachers through January 2019.

The incentive based pay system expired Wednesday at midnight.

The extension came less than a day after a marathon bargaining session where teachers threatened to strike.

A list of teachers who would serve as “strike captains” was published on social media during the negotiations.

“A strike is off the table, for now,” said Corey Kern, spokesperson for the Denver Classroom Teachers Association. “But January 2019 will be a firm deadline.”

DPS and the teachers union will continue negotiating on a new deal during this extension.

