  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    12:30 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMCBS4 News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DCTA, Denver Classroom Teacher Association, DPS, Education, Local TV, School Funding

By Mark Ackerman

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Public School District on Thursday reached an agreement to extend its current ProComp contract with teachers through January 2019.

dps Strike Off Table, For Now After DPS Extends Teacher Contract

(credit: CBS)

The incentive based pay system expired Wednesday at midnight.

The extension came less than a day after a marathon bargaining session where teachers threatened to strike.

A list of teachers who would serve as “strike captains” was published on social media during the negotiations.

“A strike is off the table, for now,” said Corey Kern, spokesperson for the Denver Classroom Teachers Association. “But January 2019 will be a firm deadline.”

contract Strike Off Table, For Now After DPS Extends Teacher Contract

(credit: CBS)

DPS and the teachers union will continue negotiating on a new deal during this extension.

Mark Ackerman is a Special Projects Producer at CBS4. Follow him on Twitter @ackermanmark

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s