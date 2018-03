(credit: Denver Police)

DENVER (CBS4) – Police are investigating the killing of a clerk at a 7-Eleven store.

It happened early Friday morning at 17th Street and Welton Street early Friday morning.

Derek Sorenson, 29, was killed by a sharp object, according to Denver’s coroner.

Police put out a surveillance picture of the suspect they are looking for.

Authorities so far haven’t released a motive for the killing.