ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – After John Elway introduced Case Keenum on Friday morning at team headquarters as “the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos,” Keenum sat down for an interview with CBS4’s Romi Bean.

“I wanted to know what his leadership style was like,” Bean said.

The Broncos offensive has mostly been missing an identity for the past two years, and that has been a sticking point for the Broncos GM. Will Keenum be assertive in the huddle? Will he be willing to grab guys by the facemask and issue commands? All signs so far point to yes.

“I’m going to be myself,” Keenum confidently told Bean.

Keenum said he knows full well the pressures of the position, and he embraces them. He knows quarterbacks Elway and Peyton Manning have both led the Broncos to Super Bowl victories.

“I’m really, really excited to get in here and start working with this team,” he said earlier during his news conference. “I’m excited to get in the locker room. I’m excited to earn the right to be a leader. I’m excited to be the quarterback of the Denver Broncos.”

Instead of two straight training camps with heated quarterback competitions, this summer every fan in attendance at Dove Valley will know Keenum is going to be running the huddle this year.

