GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) – Authorities believe a malfunctioning generator at a supermarket was responsible for making sounds similar to gunshots in Jefferson County last month.

Multiple people reported hearing gunshots the morning of Feb. 23 at C-470 and Ken Caryl Avenue near a shopping center, leading to warnings for people to stay inside and tightened school security.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released a video with what sounded like over a dozen shots being fired and asked for help finding a possible witness seen in the distance.

jeffco shots fired copy Broken Generator Source Of Gunshot Reports Last Month

(credit: Jefferson County)

But the sheriff’s office says a fresh round of gunshot reports there on Friday led investigators to determine that the source was the generator on the roof of a Safeway store.

Safeway apologized for the disruption and says it’s working to fix the generator as quickly as possible.

