BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were badly hurt after a home explosion in south Boulder.

It happened Thursday night on 4690 Macky Way near the intersection of South Broadway and Greenbriar Boulevard.

Police think the explosion is drug related but they’re still investigating.

A neighbor told the Daily Camera he heard a boom, then drove to a nearby street where he saw two people badly burned begging for a ride to the hospital. He dropped them off at a local hospital where they are now recovering.