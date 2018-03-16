  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    10:00 AM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    12:30 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder, Boulder County, Home Explosion

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were badly hurt after a home explosion in south Boulder.

It happened Thursday night on 4690 Macky Way near the intersection of South Broadway and Greenbriar Boulevard.

Police think the explosion is drug related but they’re still investigating.

A neighbor told the Daily Camera he heard a boom, then drove to a nearby street where he saw two people badly burned begging for a ride to the hospital. He dropped them off at a local hospital where they are now recovering.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s