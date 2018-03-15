FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire burning in an area of vegetation between Colorado Springs and Pueblo is forcing authorities to issue an evacuation order.

The fire started as a vehicle fire, according to a tweet from the El Paso County Sheriff, and it spread to some nearby brush.

The approximate address is 21000 Boca Chica Heights, several miles from Fountain.

“Homes half mile of this address there is a mandatory evacuation order in place. Evacuate to the north east. Homes outside the half mile radius are on pre-evacuation orders,” the sheriff wrote in the tweet.

El Paso County is currently experiencing moderate drought conditions.

