WILDFIRE ALERTVehicle fire-turned-wildfire forces evacuations in El Paso County
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMCBS4 News at 4
    4:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:El Paso County, Local TV, Wildfires

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire burning in an area of vegetation between Colorado Springs and Pueblo is forcing authorities to issue an evacuation order.

The fire started as a vehicle fire, according to a tweet from the El Paso County Sheriff, and it spread to some nearby brush.

The approximate address is 21000 Boca Chica Heights, several miles from Fountain.

“Homes half mile of this address there is a mandatory evacuation order in place. Evacuate to the north east. Homes outside the half mile radius are on pre-evacuation orders,” the sheriff wrote in the tweet.

El Paso County is currently experiencing moderate drought conditions.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s