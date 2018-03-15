(credit: CBS)

By Matt Kroschel

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Under the threat of snow on Thursday afternoon, members of the Eagle County Special Operations Unit practiced on a gun range bundled up in brand new special winter coats.

Avon Police Chief Greg Daly is a members of the specialized team. He says a donation from John Liautaud, the founder of Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, made the new jackets a reality.

“To get any type of support whatever manner, just a wave or thank you or handshake is phenomenal, obviously when we have citizens like this when they can afford it, it’s tremendous. It warms our hearts,” Daly said.

Funding challenges impact rural law enforcement agencies on a daily basis; they lean on community support in order to keep going.

“We have a small, limited funding for the team. They have been relying on some older gear over the years,” Daly added.

