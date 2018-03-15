  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Douglas County, Local TV, Parker, Parker Police, Police Impersonater

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Parker are looking for a man who claimed he was an officer in their department.

They released a sketch on Thursday that shows the offender.

sketch Sketch Released Of Man Who Impersonated Police Officer

(credit: Parker Police)

A driver told police they were pulled over by the man on March 1 near the intersection of Canterberry Trail and Paperflower Drive. He was driving a black and white SUV and it had emergency lights on it.

The victim said the interaction was uncomfortable and they called police, who later could not find the suspect.

Authorities say the man has a tattoo on his left arm.

