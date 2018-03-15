PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Parker are looking for a man who claimed he was an officer in their department.

They released a sketch on Thursday that shows the offender.

A driver told police they were pulled over by the man on March 1 near the intersection of Canterberry Trail and Paperflower Drive. He was driving a black and white SUV and it had emergency lights on it.

The victim said the interaction was uncomfortable and they called police, who later could not find the suspect.

Authorities say the man has a tattoo on his left arm.