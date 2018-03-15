WILDFIRE ALERTVehicle fire-turned-wildfire forces evacuations in El Paso County
(credit: CBS)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida International University’s massive new pedestrian bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon in West Miami-Dade, killing several people.

The bridge is located at 109th Ave and 8th Street.
At least six cars are trapped underneath, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
pedestrian bridge 3 Massive New Pedestrian Bridge Collapses On Cars In Florida

(credit: CBS)

pedestrian bridge 2 Massive New Pedestrian Bridge Collapses On Cars In Florida

(credit: CBS)

The 950-ton bridge went up on Saturday. It was then lowered into its final position, just west of 109th Avenue that day.

The main span was built next to Southwest 8th Street.

This story is developing. Check back for the latest information. 

