(credit: CBS)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida International University’s massive new pedestrian bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon in West Miami-Dade, killing several people.

The bridge is located at 109th Ave and 8th Street. At least six cars are trapped underneath, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The 950-ton bridge went up on Saturday. It was then lowered into its final position, just west of 109th Avenue that day.

The main span was built next to Southwest 8th Street.

This story is developing. Check back for the latest information.