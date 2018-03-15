By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The last time we experienced measurable precipitation in the Denver area was on February 22. So it’s now been more than three weeks but fortunately, our streak of dry weather should end late Thursday.

A cold front will move from the Western Slope to the Front Range during the day on Thursday. The front will arrive in the Denver area during the late afternoon. Prior to the front arriving, it will be partly sunny, dry, and quite mild again with high temperatures in the 60s.

Then a chance for showers will develop around 3 p.m. with the best chance waiting until after 5 p.m. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible in the metro area Thursday evening. Eventually some of the rain may transition into slushy snow but no accumulation is expected at lower elevations.

It’s a different story in the mountains where a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted through Friday morning for 5-10 inches of snow in the mountains of Summit County and the Winter Park area. Snow totals west of Vail Pass and in the San Juans will likely be less.



On the back side of the storm system we’ll have a lot of wind on Friday morning so a High Wind Watch is also in effect for the foothills of Larimer, Boulder, and Jefferson Counties. Wind gusts could reach 75 mph in the watch area. Those of us farther east in the Denver and Boulder areas could experience gusts over 40 mph.



Mild and dry weather will return for St Patrick’s Day on Saturday before yet another storm arrives on Sunday bringing snow back to the mountains and probably a rain/snow mix to the metro area Sunday afternoon. No snow accumulation is expected at this time.

