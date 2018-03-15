(credit: dpsk12.org)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver teachers and the Denver Public School District have agreed to extend a compensation agreement through next January.

A spokesperson for the Denver Classroom Teachers Association confirmed the agreement.

“This is the final extension of ProComp 2.0,’ DCTA President Henry Roman said in a statement.

If no agreement is reached between the union and Denver Public Schools by the January 28, 2019 deadline, DCTA will immediately move for a strike of union members the next day.