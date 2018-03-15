By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – Joreyanna Hughes is a dog lover, especially when it comes to her own dogs Storm and Cruz.

Like any pet owner, she will tell you taking care of them can add up fast especially when it’s time for a visit to the vet for their annual vaccinations.

“We had to come to get them registered, it’s like a $15 fee. Then on top of that you have to have their rabies done, so we were looking at at least a couple hundred dollars,” Hughes said.

That’s why they decided to come down to the Denver Animal Shelter Thursday to get free rabies shots. The shelter is giving them out because they know this is the time year pets can come into contact with animals who have rabies, and if that happens it could be bad news for you and your pet.

“Rabies if not treated is almost 100 percent fatal, so it’s very important to be vaccinated against it,” shelter spokeswoman Mayra Villalobos said.

Getting your pet vaccinated is especially important right now. The Colorado Department of Agriculture is warning people to make sure your pet’s rabies vaccinations are up to date after an alpaca died from rabies in Douglas County. Villalobos says just because you live in the city, it doesn’t mean you are safe.

“In southwest Denver we have had a high number of rabid skunks,” Villalobos said. “It is something that can affect any mammal so you want to make sure your pets are protected and you are protected.”

Storm and Cruz are good to go after a poke from the vet, and Joreyanna says she hopes everyone will take advantage of this program and get their pet a free rabies shot.

“Just to know that they are safe … know that there aren’t going to be any issues with rabies in the neighborhood it’s awesome,” Hughes said.

“It’s just a simple solution. A rabies vaccine goes a long way,” Villalobos said.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

The free shots will be given away at the Denver Animal Shelter, located at 1241 W. Bayaud Avenue in Denver until March 24 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.