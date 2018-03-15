  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMCBS4 News at 4
    4:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder, Boulder County, Gregory Fire, Local TV, Wildfires

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews say they expect they’ll have a small wildfire that broke out in Boulder on Wednesday fully contained by Thursday evening.

fire11 Full Containment On Small Boulder Wildfire Expected Soon

(credit: CBS)

The Gregory Fire, named after the Gregory Canyon area where it is located, burned roughly three acres and it was at least 50 percent contained Thursday morning.

fire2 Full Containment On Small Boulder Wildfire Expected Soon

(credit: CBS)

The popular hiking area just west of downtown is located on rocky, steep terrain.

No homes were threatened by the fire and Flagstaff Road, which was briefly closed due to the firefight, is back open.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black ForestWaldo CanyonHigh Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s