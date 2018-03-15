BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews say they expect they’ll have a small wildfire that broke out in Boulder on Wednesday fully contained by Thursday evening.

The Gregory Fire, named after the Gregory Canyon area where it is located, burned roughly three acres and it was at least 50 percent contained Thursday morning.

The popular hiking area just west of downtown is located on rocky, steep terrain.

No homes were threatened by the fire and Flagstaff Road, which was briefly closed due to the firefight, is back open.

