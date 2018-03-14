  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Attorney General's Office, Denver Health, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Health is warning residents to be on alert to a new telephone scam involving a caller who claims to be a paramedic.

fake paramedic scam 10pkg transfer frame 379 Its Not Something We Do: Warning About Paramedic Frauds

(credit: CBS)

That scammer tries to obtain personal information.

Wheat Ridge resident Mike McCarty got the call Tuesday and said the man on the other end of the line had a thick accent.

fake paramedic scam 10pkg transfer frame 799 Its Not Something We Do: Warning About Paramedic Frauds

CBS4’s Dominic Garcia interviews Mike McCarty. (credit: CBS)

“He said ‘Your daughters witnessed an incident yesterday, and we need to contact them to get more info,’” McCarty told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

fake paramedic scam 10pkg transfer frame 229 Its Not Something We Do: Warning About Paramedic Frauds

Mike McCarty (credit: CBS)

He knew something wasn’t right and refused to give the man any information. When the call ended McCarty says he tried to call the man back, but the number had been disconnected.

fake paramedic scam 10pkg transfer frame 1279 Its Not Something We Do: Warning About Paramedic Frauds

(credit: CBS)

Denver Health’s paramedic division has been notified of three attempts to scam local residents in recent days. They say the scammer claims to be a paramedic at the scene of a traffic accident involving a family member of person who answers the phone.

The scammer then asks the person who answered the phone to relay personal information. It is believed the scammer wants the information to defraud the person.

fake paramedic scam 10pkg transfer frame 859 Its Not Something We Do: Warning About Paramedic Frauds

(credit: CBS)

On Wednesday, Denver Health held a news conference to help get the word out.

“It’s not something we do. We never ask for someone’s personal info anytime, regardless of the incident we respond to,” said Lt. Jesse Trudel with Denver Health.

Denver Health asks that if you receive a scam call like this, make note of what the scammer says, hang up and call local authorities.

LINK: Colorado Attorney General Fraud Center

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

