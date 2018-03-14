(credit: CBS)

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Health is warning residents to be on alert to a new telephone scam involving a caller who claims to be a paramedic.

That scammer tries to obtain personal information.

Wheat Ridge resident Mike McCarty got the call Tuesday and said the man on the other end of the line had a thick accent.

“He said ‘Your daughters witnessed an incident yesterday, and we need to contact them to get more info,’” McCarty told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

He knew something wasn’t right and refused to give the man any information. When the call ended McCarty says he tried to call the man back, but the number had been disconnected.

Denver Health’s paramedic division has been notified of three attempts to scam local residents in recent days. They say the scammer claims to be a paramedic at the scene of a traffic accident involving a family member of person who answers the phone.

The scammer then asks the person who answered the phone to relay personal information. It is believed the scammer wants the information to defraud the person.

On Wednesday, Denver Health held a news conference to help get the word out.

“It’s not something we do. We never ask for someone’s personal info anytime, regardless of the incident we respond to,” said Lt. Jesse Trudel with Denver Health.

Denver Health asks that if you receive a scam call like this, make note of what the scammer says, hang up and call local authorities.

