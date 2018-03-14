By Jeff Todd

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – For some Jefferson County students, the nationwide student walkout wasn’t enough on Wednesday.

About 500 people filled a football stadium in Arvada for a “Never Again” rally that united students from schools all over JeffCo.

“If we stand together, if we fight together, our generation can be the one that finally ends the scourge of school violence that has shattered so many communities and so many lives,” said Marshall Mars, a student at Ralston Valley High School.

Mars was among many students who spoke at the rally that included local politicians, Columbine teacher Paula Reed and the father of a Columbine victim Tom Mauser.

“A lot of people died, and it’s a serious event. It’s not something that can be taken lightly,” said 8th grader Morgan Frizter, who earlier was part of the walkout at her middle school. “I made a sign that says ‘We’re not here to be fearful,’ and that’s just to show we shouldn’t have all these guns in school. We’re here to learn and not to be fearful of guns and someone coming in and shooting.”

Wednesday night, Fritzer attended the rally with her father, Bryan, who echoed what many of the speakers at the rally had to say.

“We support the Second Amendment, but also we believe that there should be some control.” Bryan said.

The rally was organized by students, who say they’re fight is just beginning.

Plans are being formulated for a similar rally outside Columbine High School on April 20 to mark the 19 years since the tragedy there. Organizers say that rally will focus more on the kids demands for stricter gun legislation.

