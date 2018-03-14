“While the products varied, Allstar’s pitch often was the same—a “buy-one-get-one-free” offer that did not disclose all the costs,” the FTC said in a statement.

The court order settling the FTC’s charges barred Allstar from engaging in the allegedly illegal conduct and imposed a monetary judgment of $7.5 million to be paid back to affected consumers, with affected consumers receiving an average of $33.14 each.

Refund checks started going out on Monday, and consumers should receive their refund checks this month, the FTC says. Checks must be cashed within 60 days or they will become void.

Consumers should not be required to pay money or provide information to cash refund checks. Consumers who have questions should call the FTC 1-877-982-1294.