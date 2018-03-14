(credit: CDOT)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A crash involving a semi truck that spilled fuel on Highway 285 early Wednesday morning caused some traffic delays.

The Colorado State Patrol says the crash left the semi straddling the concrete barrier on Hwy 285 just west of C-470.

There were reduced lanes in each direction and the exit from c-470 to southbound US 285 was closed for a couple of hours following the crash.

Hazmat crews were called to help cleanup the fuel spill.

Colorado State Patrol says that no one was seriously injured in the crash.

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.