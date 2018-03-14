MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The future of the Pikes Peak Cog Railway remains uncertain.

The railway was closed this past year for maintenance. Now, it may not reopen.

The railway has been taking visitors on the nearly 9-mile trips from the base of Pikes Peak to the 14,115-foot summit and back for more than a century.

The Broadmoor owns the Pikes Peak Cog Railway which has operated since 1891.

According to the Gazette in Colorado Springs, “we have determined that the Cog Railway infrastructure and equipment has run its course,” said Broadmoor CEO Jack Damioli.

A review of the railway has been launched which could take two to three years to complete.