(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

RED FEATHER LAKES, Colo. (CBS4)– A moose got stuck in a cattle guard and wildlife officers came to the rescue, but turns out the moose was in the habit of rescuing itself.

The animal got its leg caught in a cattle guard near Red Feather Lakes in Larimer County. Crews with Colorado Parks and Wildlife put down a mat over the bars of the guard and then tranquilized the moose.

Before the moose fell asleep, he put his other legs on the mat and was able to get out.

The animal later wandered back into the woods.