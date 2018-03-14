PHOTO GALLERYSee images of today's school walkouts in Colorado
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Larimer County, Local TV, Moose, Red Feather Lakes
(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

RED FEATHER LAKES, Colo. (CBS4)– A moose got stuck in a cattle guard and wildlife officers came to the rescue, but turns out the moose was in the habit of rescuing itself.

The animal got its leg caught in a cattle guard near Red Feather Lakes in Larimer County. Crews with Colorado Parks and Wildlife put down a mat over the bars of the guard and then tranquilized the moose.

stuck moose 5vo frame 42 Moose Gets Free After Becoming Stuck In Cattle Guard

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Before the moose fell asleep, he put his other legs on the mat and was able to get out.

stuck moose 5vo frame 284 Moose Gets Free After Becoming Stuck In Cattle Guard

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

The animal later wandered back into the woods.

stuck moose 5vo frame 597 Moose Gets Free After Becoming Stuck In Cattle Guard

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s