DENVER (CBS4)– Rep. Mike Coffman took a cue from President Donald Trump by taking to Twitter to call for change in Washington, DC.

The Republican congressman representing Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, mostly Aurora and Adams County, asked for Pres. Trump to fire Secretary of Veterans Affairs David J. Shulkin.

In the tweet, Coffman states, “I really hope that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump finally fires @DeptVetAffairs Secretary @SecShulkin as he will never clean up the incompetence and corruption at the VA. As the only Member who has made this call, our VETS deserve better!! #FireShulkin now.”

vets hosp hearing 12sot frame 112 Coffman Calls On Trump To Fire VA Secretary

Rep. Mike Coffman (R) Colorado (credit: CBS)

Coffman has been an outspoken critic of Shulkin, especially over the construction in Aurora of the new VA Hospital and other projects that are well over budget.

veterans affairs committee 1 Coffman Calls On Trump To Fire VA Secretary

David Shulkin (credit: CBS)

During a hearing at the House Veterans Affairs Committee last month, Coffman said, “The people who have their fingerprints over this stuff are the same people who are there. I want to encourage you without legislation, if it requires it then we need to move it forward, that you need to find these people another job — hopefully somewhere outside of the federal government.”

TIMELINE: Events & Delays: New VA Hospital In Aurora, Colorado

veterans affairs committee 3 Coffman Calls On Trump To Fire VA Secretary

(credit: CBS)

Coffman also has criticized Shulkin for taking his wife on a taxpayer-funded 10-day trip to Europe.

