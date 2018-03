(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of students from McAuliffe International School in Denver formed a giant heart on the school’s field on Wednesday.

They also observed 17 minutes of silence as their version of a walkout.

A group of students at this school designed t-shirts with the names of mass shooting victims across the country.

The money they raise will be donated the Giffords Law Center to prevent gun violence and Gabby Giffords herself even tweeted about the students.