DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper spoke to the crowd of students who gathered at the state Capitol after they walked out of class at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Thousands of students across Colorado participated in the walkout, many to observe a moment of silence for 17 minutes— one minute for each victim in the Florida shooting.

east high walkout da 01 concatenated 122538 frame 23686 Kids Saying Enough Is Enough: Gov. Hickenlooper Comments On Walkouts

Some students who were closer to Capitol Hill marched from school to the state Capitol.

That’s where Hickenlooper thanked them for taking action in the gun control debate.

east high walkout da 01 concatenated 122538 frame 53525 Kids Saying Enough Is Enough: Gov. Hickenlooper Comments On Walkouts

“I think what you’re seeing all across the country today, is kids rising up and saying ‘Enough is enough. We don’t want to be scared to go to school. We don’t want to be the victims of what are, in essence, terrorist attacks against ourselves.'”

walkout 5 Kids Saying Enough Is Enough: Gov. Hickenlooper Comments On Walkouts

Hickenlooper also urged the students to take their message to the next level, and make their voices heard at the polls when it comes time to vote.

capitol protest Kids Saying Enough Is Enough: Gov. Hickenlooper Comments On Walkouts

