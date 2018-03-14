PHOTO GALLERYSee images of today's school walkouts in Colorado
Filed Under:Arson Investigation, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Local TV

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two men were captured on surveillance video setting fire to patio furniture, then shooting the flames with a gun.

before they set the fire, one of the men walked up to the camera and pointed his gun at it. The camera managed to capture a clear picture of the suspect’s face.

jeffco gun camera Arson Suspect Points Gun At Camera, Sets Patio Furniture On Fire

(credit: Jeffco Sheriff)

The suspects then set fire to the patio furniture, shot at the flames and then eventually put out the fire and took off.

jeffco camera Arson Suspect Points Gun At Camera, Sets Patio Furniture On Fire

(credit: Jeffco Sheriff)

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 303-524-4555.

jeffco patio furniture Arson Suspect Points Gun At Camera, Sets Patio Furniture On Fire

(credit: Jeffco Sheriff)

