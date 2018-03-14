JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two men were captured on surveillance video setting fire to patio furniture, then shooting the flames with a gun.

before they set the fire, one of the men walked up to the camera and pointed his gun at it. The camera managed to capture a clear picture of the suspect’s face.

The suspects then set fire to the patio furniture, shot at the flames and then eventually put out the fire and took off.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 303-524-4555.