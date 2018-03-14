(credit: CBS)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – One man’s goal to ski for an hour went well beyond that.

Chris Anthony skied on an indoor ski ramp called Snobahn in Centennial to raise money for children in Colorado.

In the end, Anthony raised nearly $3,000 for the kids to enjoy outdoor experiences.

“It’s about bridging kids to experimental opportunities. Since I’m a skier, I’ve been able to bridge quite a few of them from the classroom to the mountains and onto skis,” Anthony said.

Anthony skied for 82 minutes straight, equaling the elevation of Mount Everest, 29,029 feet.