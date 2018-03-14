PHOTO GALLERYSee images of today's school walkouts in Colorado
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora Borealis, Geomagnetic Storm, National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration, Northern Lights, Solar Flare, Solar Storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you live in the northernmost parts of the United States, you might be in for a Northern Lights show Wednesday or Thursday.

 The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a geomagnetic storm watch for March 14 and 15.

NOAA says the minor storm is expected to cause escalated geomagnetic responses.

States in the northern tier of the U.S. may be able to see the auroras.

The Space Weather Prediction Center says states such as Michigan and Maine could be in for quite the site if conditions turn out just right. Other northern states might see the lights as well.

Experts say the solar storm originated from what scientists call a coronal hole.

gettyimages 853410342 Geomagnetic Storm Watch: Solar Storm Expected To Hit Earth

Northern lights (Aurora borealis) are photographed on Unstad’s bay in the arctic circle, on September 22, 2017. (credit: OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s