DENVER (CBS4) – The nominees are out for the prestigious James Beard Foundation Awards, and a Denver chef and a Boulder restaurant are in the running.

frasca James Beard Award Nominees Revealed, Colorado Gets 2 Nods

Frasca Food and Wine (credit: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder was nominated for “Outstanding Restaurant.” It will compete with four other restaurants across the country for the award.

gettyimages 895054902 copy James Beard Award Nominees Revealed, Colorado Gets 2 Nods

Alex Seidel, at left, is seen in an episode of the television show “Top Chef” (credit: Paul Trantow/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Alex Seidel of Denver’s Mercantile Dining & Provisions was named a nominee for “Best Chef: Southwest.”

The awards will be handed out at the James Beard Awards Gala on May 7 in Chicago.

See the full list of nominees at jamesbeard.org.

