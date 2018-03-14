DENVER (CBS4) – The nominees are out for the prestigious James Beard Foundation Awards, and a Denver chef and a Boulder restaurant are in the running.

Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder was nominated for “Outstanding Restaurant.” It will compete with four other restaurants across the country for the award.

Alex Seidel of Denver’s Mercantile Dining & Provisions was named a nominee for “Best Chef: Southwest.”

The awards will be handed out at the James Beard Awards Gala on May 7 in Chicago.

See the full list of nominees at jamesbeard.org.

