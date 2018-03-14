PHOTO GALLERYSee images of today's school walkouts in Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities in Northern Colorado are searching for two children believed to be a with a known drug user. The children are considered endangered.

The children, 7-year-old Samantha Gehrig and 3-year-old Jackson Gehrig, were last seen on Tuesday afternoon in Northern Colorado with Tiffany Morris. Morris, 24, is a known drug user.

Samantha Gehrig is described as a white female, 7 years old, 4-foot, 45 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a pink shirt and black leggings.

Jackson Gehrig is described as a white male, 3 years old, 3-foot-5 and 40 pounds with short blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue coat and camo pants.

Tiffany Morris is described as a white female, 24 years old, 5-foot-3 and 105 pounds with long brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and black leggings.

Authorities did not confirm the relationship between Morris and the children. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.

