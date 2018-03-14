DENVER (CBS4) – Officials have now identified both men who were killed in a massive fire at a construction site in Denver.

CBS4 shared the story of one of the victims, Roberto Flores-Prieto, in an interview with his widow last week.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner says the other man who died is Dustin Peterson, 38. An autopsy has been completed, but his exact cause of death is still under investigation.

Some construction workers were seen jumping from the burning building.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.