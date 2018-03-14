PHOTO GALLERYSee images of today's school walkouts in Colorado
(credit: CBS)

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of students at Columbine High School took part in Wednesday’s nationwide walkout movement.

columbine today 5vo transfer frame 0 Columbine High School Students: Why Does This Keep Happening?

(credit: CBS)

In April, the school will mark the 19th anniversary of the shootings that killed 12 students and a teacher.

columbine today 5vo transfer frame 240 Columbine High School Students: Why Does This Keep Happening?

(credit: CBS)

The students walked out of their classrooms and headed for the athletic field in solidarity with the thousands of other students walking out in Colorado and across the country.

“We’ve grown out of a community that has been affected by this tragedy, and we have grown up watching more tragedies occur, and continously asking ‘Why? Why does this keep happening?'” asked Kaylee Tyner, a student at Columbine High School.

columbine today 5vo transfer frame 780 Columbine High School Students: Why Does This Keep Happening?

(credit: CBS)

They spent 17 minutes outside to honor the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting which happened exactly a month ago today.

