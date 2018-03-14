PHOTO GALLERYSee images of today's school walkouts in Colorado
By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos have agreed to a three-year $15 million deal with linebacker Todd Davis, a source told CBS4.

todd davis 2 Broncos Agree To $15M Deal With Todd Davis

Todd Davis (credit: CBS)

Davis responded to the deal on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Davis had a his best season with the Broncos in 2016 when he started 15 games and recorded 96 tackles.

In 2017, he started 14 games, missing two with an injury, and finished the season with 82 tackles and a sack.

gettyimages 884882944 Broncos Agree To $15M Deal With Todd Davis

Todd Davis #51 of the Denver Broncos makes the tackle during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Davis, who went undrafted out of Sacramento State, has been with the Broncos since 2014 when he was picked up off waivers after being waived by New Orleans.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

