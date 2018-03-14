By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos have agreed to a three-year $15 million deal with linebacker Todd Davis, a source told CBS4.

Davis responded to the deal on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

B L E S S E D!

I’m so excited to continue my NFL career here in Denver! I’m excited for the future and can’t wait to strap those pads back on! God is Great! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/GA44PhXhpn — Todd Davis (@BamBamDavis51) March 14, 2018

Davis had a his best season with the Broncos in 2016 when he started 15 games and recorded 96 tackles.

In 2017, he started 14 games, missing two with an injury, and finished the season with 82 tackles and a sack.

Davis, who went undrafted out of Sacramento State, has been with the Broncos since 2014 when he was picked up off waivers after being waived by New Orleans.

