Filed Under:Boulder, Boulder County, Boulder Fire & Rescue, Boulder Flatirons, Local TV, Wildland Fire
(credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire crews in Boulder responded to a fire near the first Flatiron on Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says the fire is about two acres in size. They also say traffic is closed on Flagstaff Road between Gregory Canyon and the two mile marker.

Details about how this fire started or if it’s threatening homes have not been released.

