(credit: City of Aurora)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– More affordable housing is coming to Aurora. The City of Aurora teamed up with a non-profit to build new affordable apartments.

The Paris Family Apartments will include 39-units. Crews will break ground on the project next week.

The apartment complex on Paris Street is designed for families. The Paris Family Apartments will give preferential consideration to income-eligible veterans with families.