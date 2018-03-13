Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Local TV, Mile High Stadium, Mile High Stadium Naming Rights, Sports Authority
DENVER (CBS4)– The letters that made up “Sports Authority Field” from inside Mile High Stadium were removed on Tuesday.

The work inside the stadium is part of the regular maintenance of the facility. The letters were removed from their place beneath “Bucky” the Bronco.

Crews removed the Sports Authority signs from outside the stadium earlier this year.

The Denver Broncos bought the naming rights for $3.6 million after the sporting goods retailer went bankrupt in 2016. The hope is to sell the rights and have a new name by the time the season starts.

The money from the naming rights often goes to making improvements at stadiums.

