By Makenzie O’Keefe

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is coming together for Colorado kids by holding a unique fundraiser — skiing nonstop.

Chris Anthony will be hosting a Skiathon at SNÖBAHN in Centennial on Tuesday night.

On the indoor ski slope he will ski vertically at full speed, without stopping, for as long as possible.

People have been pledging donations based on the vertical feet Anthony skis. The money will go towards his nonprofit organization called The Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project.

The Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project works to improve quality of life for our youth by introducing them to educational opportunities in arts or athletics. In the past Anthony has provided school visits and even taken a group of kids up to the mountains to learn how to ski and enjoy the great outdoors.

Since September, the nonprofit has impacted over 3,000 students and handed out over $30,000 in financial support.

The skiathon will take place on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at SNÖBAHN, which is located in the Southglenn shopping center.

If you would like to pledge a donation you can do so at a special section of pledgeit.org.

