Filed Under:Bad Boy Entertainment, Craig Mack

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Former rapper Craig Mack, best known for the platinum 1994 hit “Flava in Ya Ear” has died in South Carolina.

Colleton County Corner Richard Harvey says the 47-year-old Mack died at his home in Walterboro around 9 p.m. Monday. Harvey said it appeared Mack died of natural causes.

gettyimages 115330193 Former Rapper Craig Mack Dies At Age 47

Craig Mack during 2004 NBA Draft After Party at Deep in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic)

The Long Island, New York, native at one time was part of Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment, which released his first album, “Project: Funk da World,” anchored by “Flava in Ya Ear,” which was nominated for a Grammy. His follow-up single, “Get Down” went gold.

After Mack left Diddy, he released a second album, “Operation: Get Down” in 1997 but left the music industry and devoted his life to religion.

DJ Scratch said on Instagram that Mack formerly handled his turntable setups and breakdowns.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s