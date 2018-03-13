BREAKING NEWSGrass Fire Burning Near Homes In Aurora
By Rick Sallinger

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Thousands of students are expected to walk out of class Wednesday in a show of support to end gun violence.

But Longmont mother Kim Crossland has started a movement urging students to stay in class and have parents show up to support them.

As students walk out, Crossland is urging her children to stay in and their parents to show up at Skyline High School.

“Our kids’ job is to be in school, however with kids walking out, as a parent, it’s our job to show the kids the correct the way to stand up for themselves  and have their voices be heard,” Crossland said.

Her movement is being called “Parents Step Up.” It also has a Facebook page.

The idea came to her after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The student’s actions there have led to a nationwide walkout and following march on Washington.

At Skyline, Jesse Galdeston is walking out.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviews students at Skyline High School. (credit: CBS)

“Like guns should not be allowed. I don’t think guns should be allowed in school. I don’t think teachers should be allowed to have guns,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

Others will stay inside to express their views. Evelyn Lopez doesn’t feel stricter gun laws would have prevented the Florida attack.

“They knew he had troubles, and they didn’t do anything. So, it’s not about the gun laws. It’s about the kid,” Lopez said.

Crossland is hoping parents will step up Wednesday and in the future.

“I think it would really help to see a huge group of parents there (at Skyline),” she said.

It may be a student walkout, but Crossland wants to see parents by their side.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

