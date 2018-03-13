  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBull
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brittany Pettersen, Colorado Politics, Local TV, Opioid Epidemic, Stacy Pettersen, Tennyson Center for Kids

By Shaun Boyd

DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado state lawmaker’s mother gives powerful testimony about the cost of opioid addiction as her daughter introduces legislation aimed at saving the lives of those addicted.

l opioids legislation 5pkg transfer frame 61 Recovering Opioid Addict Testifies For Coloradans Left Behind

Rep. Brittany Petterson (R) and her mother Stacy Petterson (L) (credit: CBS)

“I went from being a dedicated, loving mother of four with a career to someone who’s life became focused on feeding an addiction at the expense of everyone else,” Stacy Pettersen told a House committee on Tuesday.

l opioids legislation 5pkg transfer frame 237 Recovering Opioid Addict Testifies For Coloradans Left Behind

Stacy Petterson (credit: Petterson family)

Her daughter, Rep. Brittany Pettersen, has a package of bills aimed at addressing everything from overprescribing, to access to affordable treatment, and prevention and intervention in kids and families.

l opioids legislation 5pkg transfer frame 507 Recovering Opioid Addict Testifies For Coloradans Left Behind

(credit: CBS)

One of the bills would help with education and prevention in kids, provide training for health care professionals and $750,000 in grants for school based health centers.

“This is in high schools in highly affected areas. So, it’s the ability to have those health professionals who are going to be able to recognize red flags and intervene and give them the help that they need before it moves toward the direction it unfortunately is going to go,” said Pettersen.

l opioids legislation 5pkg transfer frame 699 Recovering Opioid Addict Testifies For Coloradans Left Behind

(credit: CBS)

Ned Breslin, CEO of the Tennyson Center for Kids, which helps children who’ve experienced severe abuse, neglect and trauma, says 14 children are entering the child welfare system every day in Colorado, largely because of their parent’s opioid addiction.

“We are seeing huge impact of opioid epidemic on kids,” said Breslin.

l opioids legislation 5pkg transfer frame 1197 Recovering Opioid Addict Testifies For Coloradans Left Behind

(credit: CBS)

He says the epidemic has contributed to an 80 percent increase in the number of kids removed from their homes in Colorado in the last two years.

“We’re seeing really significant effects of physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse and neglect coming through these children,” he said.

Doctors and pharmacists told lawmakers the lack of affordable treatment is driving the crisis. They say nine out of 10 addicts who want treatment aren’t able to access or afford it.

l opioids legislation 5pkg transfer frame 1617 Recovering Opioid Addict Testifies For Coloradans Left Behind

(credit: CBS)

Another bill by Rep. Chris Kennedy would require insurers to cover drugs to help mitigate withdrawal without making addicts wait for authorization.

“If you hear from the addicts I hear from, they fear withdrawal more than death. And if you’re telling a person they have to wait five days before they’re able to start on these treatments, what do you think they’re going to do over those next five days?” Kennedy asked.

His bill would also allow pharmacists to administer the drugs.

Stacy Pettersen says she’s one of the lucky ones.

“I am an example of what’s possible when you give people who are struggling with addiction the support they need when they’re ready to do the difficult work. I wanted to be here today to tell my story face to face because the barriers to treatment are impossible to overcome and most people don’t have a state representative as their daughter advocating for them,” she said. “I’m here to give a voice to thousands of Coloradans who have been left behind.”

Shaun Boyd is CBS4’s political specialist. She’s a veteran reporter with more than 25 years of experience. Follow her on Twitter @cbs4shaun.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s