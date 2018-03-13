By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will be pleasant day across much of Colorado. Temperatures in Denver and all along the Front Range will be very similar to Monday under mostly sunny skies.

We’ll experience a huge warm up on Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure builds over Colorado. The ridge will keep us sunny, dry, and quite warm with highs in the lower 70s in the metro area. The mountains will top out mainly in the 50s for Wednesday.

Then a storm moving in from the Pacific will bring snow to the mountains Wednesday night into Thursday. The heaviest snow will likely develop late Thursday and accumulation could exceed 6 inches. For lower elevations, we’ll cool slightly and could see rain showers and even isolated thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Then a better chance for rain will develop Thursday evening followed by a chance for slushy snow after dark. At this time we don’t expect any accumulation in the metro area.

Sunshine returns for Friday and we’ll warm back into the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies for St Patrick’s day on Saturday.

