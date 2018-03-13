MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 31: Case Keenum #7 passes the ball to Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears on December 31, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Case Keenum is expected to sign with the Broncos when free agency opens on Wednesday according to a report from ESPN Senior Writer Jeff Legwold.

Keenum spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings making 14 starts and leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship game. He threw for 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns and compiled a regular season record of 14-3.

Prior to his time in Minnesota he spent time in Houston and with the Rams organization in St. Louis and Los Angeles.

Keenum has ties to former Broncos quarterback and current senior personnel advisor Gary Kubiak having played for Kubiak when he was the head coach of the Texans.

The Broncos rotated quarterbacks in 2017 with Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch all taking turns as the starter.

In 2017 the Broncos averaged 324.1 yards per game which was 17th in the NFL. They were 27th in the league in scoring averaging 18.1 points per game and threw 22 turnovers, which was second worst in the NFL.

No new deals can become official until the start of the new league year Wednesday at 4 p.m. EST.

