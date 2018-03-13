Filed Under:Case Keenum, Denver Broncos

DENVER (AP) – Case Keenum is headed to the Rocky Mountains.

Quarterback Case Keenum #7 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on November 12, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

Case Keenum (Photo Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Keenum, a backup when last season began, guided Minnesota to the NFC North title and then into the conference championship game. He’ll cash in with the Broncos.

The 30-year-old Keenum is considered the second-best QB available in free agency. He went 11-3 with 3,547 yards passing, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

His last-second throw to Stefon Diggs stunned the Saints 29-24 in the playoffs.

Stefon Diggs of the Minnesota Vikings leaps to catch the ball thrown by Case Keenum in the fourth quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the New Orleans Saints on January 14, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Diggs scored a 61-yard touchdown to win the game 29-24. (credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Denver chose to bypass incumbents Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch and go for Keenum, who can’t sign until Wednesday.

Six years ago, GM John Elway landed Peyton Manning, the biggest free-agent prize in NFL history, following his release by the Colts and a series of neck fusion surgeries. Manning guided the Broncos to two Super Bowls and won the 2015 NFL championship. Now, Elway hopes another free agent will replicate Manning.

