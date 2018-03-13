DENVER (AP) – Case Keenum is headed to the Rocky Mountains.

Keenum, a backup when last season began, guided Minnesota to the NFC North title and then into the conference championship game. He’ll cash in with the Broncos.

The 30-year-old Keenum is considered the second-best QB available in free agency. He went 11-3 with 3,547 yards passing, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

His last-second throw to Stefon Diggs stunned the Saints 29-24 in the playoffs.

Denver chose to bypass incumbents Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch and go for Keenum, who can’t sign until Wednesday.

Six years ago, GM John Elway landed Peyton Manning, the biggest free-agent prize in NFL history, following his release by the Colts and a series of neck fusion surgeries. Manning guided the Broncos to two Super Bowls and won the 2015 NFL championship. Now, Elway hopes another free agent will replicate Manning.

