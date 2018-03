AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters responded to a grass fire near homes in Aurora on Tuesday afternoon.

It was burning north of Quincy Reservoir and in the area of Quincy Avenue and Buckley Road in a subdivision called Summer Valley Ranch.

Flames were only feet away from homes, but Aurora Fire Rescue says the fire is under control.

Woodland fire near the intersection of Tower Rd and Mansfield is under control! — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) March 13, 2018

It’s not clear how the fire started, or if anyone is hurt.