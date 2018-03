(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4)– Facebook is moving some of its Denver employees to new digs.

The social network company has been issued a zoning permit for the seventh floor of 1900 16th Street.

Facebook didn’t comment on what the space, that could hold 100+ offices and work spaces, would be used for.

The 17-story FirstWestern tower is located near Union Station.

It’s unclear when Facebook staff will move into the new space.