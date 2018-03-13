DENVER (CBS4)– Eight buildings around the construction fire in north Capitol Hill that left two dead and six injured, remain off limits nearly one week after the fire.

The fire broke out at the 5-story apartment building under construction at 18th Avenue and Emerson Street. The building was going to be called “Emerson Place.”

What caused the fire is still being investigated but investigators said they are looking into the spray foam insulation used by the construction workers.

Two construction workers were killed in the massive fire that broke out just after noon on March 7. One of those victims has been identified as Roberto Flores.

The Denver Fire Department says that eight buildings around the fire scene have significant damage and remain off limits for for now. It is unclear when those buildings will reopen to residents and businesses.

Workers reported first seeing the fire on the third floor. Some jumped from the second and third floors of the building to escape.

More than 100 firefighters rushed to extinguish the blaze.

Dozens of cars were destroyed along with construction equipment. Nearby homes, apartments and offices were damaged and are uninhabitable.

Fire investigators want to talk to anyone who saw the fire.