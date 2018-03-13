BRONCOS UPDATEQB Case Keenum expected to sign with the Broncos on Wednesday
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police, Corky Lee Oliver, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Standoff
(credit: CBS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Springs police shot and killed a man they were trying to arrest after a six-hour standoff.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Corky Lee Oliver barricaded himself inside in a motel room and told police he was holding a woman hostage Monday. After about six hours, officers forced their way inside and shot and killed Oliver.

The sheriff’s office, which is investigating the shooting, says Oliver was wanted for robbery.

He was one of three suspects arrested in June in a shooting at a Starbucks not far from the motel. He was set to stand trial next month on attempted first-degree murder and other charges.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s