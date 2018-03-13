(credit: CBS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Springs police shot and killed a man they were trying to arrest after a six-hour standoff.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Corky Lee Oliver barricaded himself inside in a motel room and told police he was holding a woman hostage Monday. After about six hours, officers forced their way inside and shot and killed Oliver.

The sheriff’s office, which is investigating the shooting, says Oliver was wanted for robbery.

He was one of three suspects arrested in June in a shooting at a Starbucks not far from the motel. He was set to stand trial next month on attempted first-degree murder and other charges.

